Thunderstorms rumbling through northern Missouri; chance of storms in Kansas City

Thunderstorms were rumbling through northern Missouri Thursday, and the weather forecast called for a chance of strong winds and hail in the Kansas City area, according to the local FOX4 television station.

Meteorologists were watching active skies in southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas too, expecting that storms in the area could bring flooding rain, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria, who provided an updated forecast to The Star.

“We’re watching for several things overnight into the wee hours of tomorrow morning,” Lauria said. “We want you to be weather-aware.”

Since earlier in the day, the forecast called for storms overnight, and a chance for severe weather.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

The chance for storms continues into the weekend, with strong storms possible Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.