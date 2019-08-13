FOX4 weather: Kansas City gets brief break from dangerous heat, humidity

FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter: Not as muggy in Kansas City Tuesday The Kansas City metro area will get a break from the heat Tuesday as humidity levels are expected to drop in the afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provided the weather update to The Star. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City metro area will get a break from the heat Tuesday as humidity levels are expected to drop in the afternoon, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provided the weather update to The Star.

The Kansas City metro area will get a brief break from the heat Tuesday as humidity levels are expected to drop in the afternoon, according to a weather forecast from the local FOX4 television station.

That means it will not feel nearly as muggy outside, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter, who provided the weather update to The Star.

“We are anticipating much lower humidity levels not only for this afternoon, but for tomorrow and into Thursday as well,” Ritter said. “After that the reality check that we are in the month of August returns and we will see the heat and humidity climbing back into the forecast.”

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s — and it will feel like the upper 80s, Ritter said.

That’s a break from Monday, when temperatures climbed into the 90s at Kansas City International Airport but the humidity made it feel like 107 degrees.