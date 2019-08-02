When and where will more rain hit? Here’s the forecast for Kansas City, eastern Kansas

Drone video shows flooding in Ottawa, Kansas Ten inches of rain or more fell along a line that stretched from southern Jefferson County through Douglas County, Franklin County and into Anderson County, weather radar indicated. (Aug. 1, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ten inches of rain or more fell along a line that stretched from southern Jefferson County through Douglas County, Franklin County and into Anderson County, weather radar indicated. (Aug. 1, 2019)

Good news: The heavy rain and thunderstorms once in the forecast for Kansas City on Friday will not materialize.

But there’s still a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms hitting the western side of the Kansas City metro area Friday as cloudy conditions will last until Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

“We are not anticipating serve weather at this time,” said Sarah Atkins, a meteorologist.

A flash flood watch still remains for the western counties in the Kansas City metro area, where the heaviest rain could fall. The watches expire Saturday morning, Atkins said.

Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas could receive about an inch of rain. Rain should slowly move out of the area by Saturday morning.

“Then we look dry for the rest of the weekend where we have temperatures still looking good,” Atkins said.

Temperatures should hover around the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologists had anticipated a few rounds of rain in the area for the latter half of the work week. Rain did materialized west of the metropolitan area.

“It never quite made it to the Kansas City metro like we originally thought,” Atkins said.

Best chance for heavy rain today and tonight will be in far eastern Kansas, into western Missouri. Western KC Metro could see off and on thunderstorms, with minor flooding possible. pic.twitter.com/kPXSaRQq50 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 2, 2019

Earlier this week, Jefferson, Douglas and Franklin counties in Kansas had up to 10 inches of rainfall that flooded some cities.