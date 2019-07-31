Rounds of thunderstorms expected to bring heavy rains, flash flooding to KC area

Heavy rains cause Indian Creek to rise Heavy rains over the weekend and early Monday, October 8, 2018 caused Indian Creek to rise, as seen here from 103rd Street between Wornall Rd. and State Line Rd. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heavy rains over the weekend and early Monday, October 8, 2018 caused Indian Creek to rise, as seen here from 103rd Street between Wornall Rd. and State Line Rd.

Multiple round of thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rains are expected to sweep across the Kansas City area in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The storms could bring between 4 and 6 inches of rain to the metro area.

Some areas could see up to 7 inches of rain or more, depending on how the storms track across the area, according to the weather service.

The wet weather pattern began Wednesday morning as showers moved through the Kansas City area during the morning’s rush hour.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This morning’s showers are just a primer for what’s to come in the several days,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Up to 4-6 inches of rain is possible and some amounts could be locally higher. Grab your galoshes and remember to #turnarounddontdrown.”

This morning's showers are just a primer for what's to come in the next several days; up to 4-6" of rain is possible and some amounts could be locally higher. Grab your galoshes and remember to #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/xattfzHvZx — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 31, 2019

Although Wednesday morning’s showers will not bring the heaviest rainfall, it will start saturating the ground ahead of the next rounds of storms.

Because heavy rain is possible with any of these storms, there is an increasing potential for flash flooding through the end of the week.

People will need to monitor the weather because the areas that experience multiple rounds of rainfall will be at the highest risk for flash flooding, the weather service said.

The Kansas City metro area may be at the highest risk of flash flooding where there is a quicker runoff from heavy rains, according weather service.

There’s a possibility of strong storms overnight Wednesday. The chance for rain continues through Saturday morning. While storms will be most likely at night or the early morning, there’s a possibility of storms at any time through Saturday, according to the weather service.