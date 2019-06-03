Want to see a tornado up close? Kansas residents tied a GoPro down ahead of EF-4

Timelapse video shows strength of Kansas EF-4 tornado Timlapse video shows the development and strength of an EF-4 tornado that tore through Kansas on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Timlapse video shows the development and strength of an EF-4 tornado that tore through Kansas on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Ever wonder what it would look like to stand in the path of an EF-4 tornado?

Some Kansas residents captured an approximation of that Tuesday when they clamped a GoPro video camera to a post before a tornado tore through the northeastern part of the state.

Posted on the Flatlanders Facebook page, the video shows an up-close view of the tornado that hit the Lawrence and Linwood areas that night.

The group that posted the video to Facebook said their home was severely damaged by the tornado, with a truck thrown 50 yards, a boat found three quarters of a mile away, and another boat still missing. The GoPro, they said, was found 100 yards from the spot where it was clamped in place ahead of the storm.

About 20 people were reported injured in the Lawrence and Linwood areas from the tornado. No deaths were reported.