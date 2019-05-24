‘Radar confirmed tornado’ reported south of Odessa, weather service says

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Tornado warnings have been sent out across the Kansas City metro as severe storms moved through the area Friday night.

By 8:32 p.m. the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, tweeted, “Tornado circulations are east of the #KC metro now. Radar confirmed tornado south of Odessa, heading east northeast at 40 mph.”

Then, at 8:34 p.m., the weather service issued another warning until 9 p.m. for southern Lafayette and northeastern Johnson counties in Missouri, adding that “a tornado producing storm” was located near Odessa, moving east at 50 mph.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tornado circulations are east of the #KC metro now. Radar confirmed tornado south of Odessa, heading east northeast at 40 mph. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 25, 2019

A warning was in effect until 8:45 p.m. for parts of Cass, Lafayette, Jackson and Johnson counties in Missouri after the weather service said a severe thunderstorm “capable of producing a tornado” was observed at 8:12 p.m. over Lake Lotawana, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Earlier in the night, parts of Jackson and Cass counties were placed under warnings after the National Weather Service said its radar indicated severe storms “capable of producing” a tornado and straight line wind damage were observed over Grandview and Raymore around 7:50 p.m. The storm was moving east at 35 to 40 mph, the weather service said.

Then, at 7:56 p.m., it said “a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage” was observed near Lee’s Summit, moving northeast at 25 mph.

The two warnings issued for parts of southern Jackson and northern Cass counties have since expired or have been canceled.

The Kansas City area remains under a tornado watch until midnight.

This is a developing story.