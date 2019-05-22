‘Destructive’ tornado reported in southwest MO as warnings go out across state

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple tornado warnings across Missouri as another round of severe storms hit the Midwest Wednesday night.

In southwest Missouri, the weather service said a “confirmed large and destructive” tornado was located over Oronogo, Missouri, at 8:18 p.m., moving northeast at 25 mph. A tornado emergency was issued for cities nearby, including Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville, which are located in Jasper County.

“This is a life threatening situation,” the weather service posted in a tweet. “Seek shelter now!”

Elsewhere in the state, around 8:15 p.m., the weather service said a severe thunderstorm “capable of producing a tornado” was observed near Armstrong. It said Howard County 911 had reported a funnel cloud.

This is a developing story.