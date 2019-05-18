Severe thunderstorms bring collisions, flooding and outages to the Kansas City region

The Kansas City region saw torrential rain and lightning Saturday.

More than 3,000 people lost power Saturday afternoon when the Kansas City region was hit with widespread thunderstorms that brought torrential rain and lightning to the area.

According to a KCP&L power outage map, 80 outages had prompted power loss for 3,127 customers as of 2:30 p.m. Later in the afternoon, the map showed half those customers still remained without electricity.

The National Weather Service had warned of hail, heavy rain and lightning that would pick up by noon and become severe in isolated areas.

“If you have outdoor plans today, you might want to have a contingency plan,” it tweeted.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued through the early afternoon near cities north, south and east of downtown Kansas City. They included Clinton, Butler, Platte City, Dearborn, Odessa and Higginsville.

In Smithville, the fire department said one person was struck by lightning and taken to a hospital with burn injuries. According to the fire department’s Facebook post, lightning struck a female victim on Collins Road near some horseback trails.

In some areas, winds reached 60 mph Saturday. Multiple vehicle collisions were reported throughout the metro during the storms, leading to closed lanes and minor accidents. One crash involving a RideKC bus and another vehicle sent five people, including one juvenile, to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Kansas City police. Police said the crash happened around 12:47 p.m. on Jackson Avenue near East 17th Street.

Several graduation ceremonies were moved indoors as outside facilities such as Worlds of Fun closed.

The weather service predicted a second round of storms in the evening from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Around 10 a.m. a tornado watch was issued for southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri counties until 5 p.m. In Missouri, the watch included counties south of Clinton and Sedalia down to Joplin. In Kansas, it included counties east of El Dorado and Arkansas City and south of Emporia.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 5 PM CDT. pic.twitter.com/rKvXtNB6aV — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 18, 2019

More storms with heavy rainfall are expected Monday night through Tuesday.

The weather prompts concerns of flash and river floods for next week.

“Flooding concerns will increase as rain chances return this weekend and carry into the work week,” the weather service said in a report. “Points along the Missouri River will remain in flood for several more days, if not weeks, with the new storms.”

Bad news for those with outdoor plans today! Rain. Expect sunrise storms to fall apart by mid-morning, but widespread thunderstorm activity is then expected to redevelop around noon. Lightning, torrential rain, and hail may accompany the strongest storms. pic.twitter.com/qqvNhyrE4B — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 18, 2019