Donate now: How you can support The Star’s journalism project on Missouri gun violence

In 2020 The Star launched a two-year, statewide journalism project on gun violence in Missouri, in partnership with the Missouri Foundation for Health and the nonprofit Report for America.

The project is driven by three reporters dedicated to investigating the causes, consequences and solutions to gun violence in Missouri.

A portion of the reporters’ salaries come from RFA. A portion comes from The Star, and another portion will come from community support.

To contribute to The Star’s Missouri gun violence project, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

The project’s first story, published Oct. 18, examined how a lack of trust in police contributes to gun violence in Kansas City. The Star editorial board also contributed a companion piece telling the story of one Kansas City resident.

Members of the public are invited to join American Public Square at Jewell and The Kansas City Star at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22 for the first of three digital programs in our series Gun Violence in Missouri: Seeking Solutions. Our first program will focus exclusively on Kansas City, where we will examine the relationship between police, community trust, and the escalation of gun violence in our city.

The Star has also partnered with news organizations around the state to bring gun violence coverage from across Missouri. This fall, the project will publish reports on domestic violence in Springfield, community gun violence in St. Louis, and more reporting on policing issues in Kansas City.

To send story tips or ideas to the reporters, email gunviolence@kcstar.com.