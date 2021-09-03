Missouri

Identified after nearly 80 years, Missouri World War II soldier to be buried at Arlington

The Associated Press

Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia
Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia MCT
CASSVILLE, Mo.

Burial will be Sept. 13 for a Missouri soldier killed during World War II, but whose remains went unidentified for nearly eight decades.

Army Sgt. John V. Phillips of Cassville, Missouri, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The U.S. Army said in a news release that Phillips was a member of Headquarters Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941.

Phillips was among thousands of service members captured. He was held captive at the Cabanatuan POW camp. Prison camp and other historical records indicate that he died July 27, 1942 and was buried in a common grave with other prisoners. The Army said more than 2,500 prisoners of war died at the Cabanatuan camp.

After the war, remains were exhumed, but many went unidentified. In December 2019, an analysis that used DNA and other evidence was able to identify Phillips.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Missouri

Homeowner won’t be charged after fatally shooting intruder

September 03, 2021 3:30 PM

Missouri

Gay history exhibit removed from museum at Missouri Capitol

September 03, 2021 3:29 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service