Missouri

Searching for a job? Here are the top 10 Kansas and Missouri employers in Forbes list

Garmin, headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, was ranked the top employer in the state by Forbes’ ”America’s Best Employers by State” list for 2021.
Garmin, headquartered in Olathe, Kansas, was ranked the top employer in the state by Forbes’ ”America’s Best Employers by State” list for 2021. File photo by Shane Keyser skeyser@kcstar.com

If you’re searching for a job in Kansas or Missouri, take a look at this list of top employers in both states.

Forbes released its America’s Best Employers By State 2021 this week, ranking the best places to work in the U.S.

Partnering with market research company Statista, the list is based on a survey of 80,000 American workers at businesses with 500 employees or more.

“Unlike Forbes’ annual lists of the best large and midsize employers, this ranking seeks to demonstrate how perceptions of companies differ from state to state based on local leadership and economies,” the publication said. “We then ranked the top 3 to 101 companies in each state, depending on the size of its workforce.”

While well-known companies dominate the Kansas and Missouri rankings, the lists also include some relatively smaller employers.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kansas

  1. Garmin
  2. Blue Valley Schools
  3. Kansas State University
  4. Olathe School District
  5. Textron
  6. The University of Kansas Health System
  7. FedEx
  8. Wichita State University
  9. Bank of America
  10. Cox Enterprises

Missouri

  1. Washington University in St. Louis
  2. Hallmark Cards
  3. Netsmart
  4. Children’s Mercy Kansas City
  5. Missouri State University-Springfield
  6. John Fabick Tractor
  7. Abbott Laboratories
  8. Southeast Missouri State University
  9. Unilever
  10. State Farm

Nationally, Forbes said health care, education and retail employers accounted for 41% of the list, an increase from last year, despite the pandemic’s harsh impact on those industries.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Forbes and Statista conducted the surveys between October 2020 and June 2021. Surveyors asked employees about work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting, how likely they’d recommend their employer as well as asking them to nominate organizations of industries outside their own.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Missouri

12-state human trafficking operation nets rescues 47 victims

August 27, 2021 1:05 PM

Missouri

Man pleads guilty in ATV crash that killed 19-year-old woman

August 27, 2021 1:04 PM

Missouri

Man faces 12 felonies after shooting at Missouri officers

August 27, 2021 1:04 PM

News

New Missouri sites announced for infusion treatments

August 27, 2021 1:03 PM

Missouri

Missouri’s Ashcroft finds 2 cases of alleged double-voting

August 27, 2021 12:32 PM

Missouri

Police: Man shot to death in south Kansas City neighborhood

August 27, 2021 11:55 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service