Searching for a job? Here are the top 10 Kansas and Missouri employers in Forbes list

If you’re searching for a job in Kansas or Missouri, take a look at this list of top employers in both states.

Forbes released its America’s Best Employers By State 2021 this week, ranking the best places to work in the U.S.

Partnering with market research company Statista, the list is based on a survey of 80,000 American workers at businesses with 500 employees or more.

“Unlike Forbes’ annual lists of the best large and midsize employers, this ranking seeks to demonstrate how perceptions of companies differ from state to state based on local leadership and economies,” the publication said. “We then ranked the top 3 to 101 companies in each state, depending on the size of its workforce.”

While well-known companies dominate the Kansas and Missouri rankings, the lists also include some relatively smaller employers.

Kansas

Garmin Blue Valley Schools Kansas State University Olathe School District Textron The University of Kansas Health System FedEx Wichita State University Bank of America Cox Enterprises

Missouri

Washington University in St. Louis Hallmark Cards Netsmart Children’s Mercy Kansas City Missouri State University-Springfield John Fabick Tractor Abbott Laboratories Southeast Missouri State University Unilever State Farm

Nationally, Forbes said health care, education and retail employers accounted for 41% of the list, an increase from last year, despite the pandemic’s harsh impact on those industries.

Forbes and Statista conducted the surveys between October 2020 and June 2021. Surveyors asked employees about work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting, how likely they’d recommend their employer as well as asking them to nominate organizations of industries outside their own.