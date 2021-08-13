Teen with autism and bipolar disorder sues Agape Boarding School for alleged abuse

A Texas minor diagnosed with autism and bipolar disorder is suing Agape Boarding School, saying he was abused by students and staff at the southwest Missouri facility.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Cedar County Circuit Court, marked the third case in five days to allege abuse of a former student at the Christian boarding school. It accuses Agape Baptist Church — which operates Agape Boarding School — of negligence, infliction of emotional distress and battery by staff and other students.

“Our client is a teenage boy who is diagnosed with autism and bipolar disorder,” said Grant L. Davis, the Kansas City attorney representing the plaintiff. “Our client’s parents enrolled their son at Agape with the belief that he would receive the specialized care and education he needed.

“Instead, he suffered physical and mental abuse including being beaten and, in effect, tortured.”

Agape officials have not responded to repeated requests from The Star for comment on any of the stories it has published about the school since last fall.

The teen, identified as I.H., attended Agape from February 2020 through March 2021, according to the lawsuit. The case is being brought by his legal guardian, C.P.

When I.H. arrived at Agape Boarding School in February 2020, the lawsuit alleges, “a culture of pervasive physical, emotional, and sexual abuse existed at Agape Boarding School that was not disclosed to the parents of Plaintiff.”

While in Agape’s custody, the lawsuit says, I.H. was the victim of “multiple incidents of physical and emotional abuse” by Agape staff members and also by fellow students.

Agape knew about I.H.’s abuse, the lawsuit alleges, but the incidents were not adequately investigated or reported, and nothing was done to protect him from further assaults.

“As a direct and proximate result of Defendant Agape’s negligence, Defendant Agape caused or contributed to cause serious, permanent, and progressive injuries, medically diagnosable and significant emotional distress, mental anguish and injury, and damages to Plaintiff for which he has and will continue to need medical and psychiatric care and treatment,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also notes that a previous Agape resident had been the victim of repeated sexual assaults that led to another resident — who then became a staff member — being convicted of multiple charges of felony child molestation.

The plaintiff is requesting a jury trial and “fair and reasonable” damages.

Agape — one of four unlicensed boarding schools that has operated in Cedar County — is currently under investigation by state and local authorities for allegations of abuse. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has recommended that charges be filed, but the decision is up to Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither. He told The Star last week that he is still reviewing the case.

Two other former students filed lawsuits against Agape on Aug. 6 in Cedar County Circuit Court, accusing the boarding school of negligence that resulted in abuse.

One plaintiff, a 27-year-old Michigan resident identified as R.B., attended Agape from spring 2007 through fall 2012, according to the lawsuit. The other plaintiff is a man identified as J.M., who is now in his 20s.

Two additional lawsuits were filed against Agape in February in Cedar County Circuit Court but have since been moved to Vernon County.

One alleged physical, emotional and sexual abuse by Agape students and a staff member. The other alleged that the plaintiff, who has autism, was physically and emotionally abused by several staff members and was physically, emotionally and sexually abused by Agape students.