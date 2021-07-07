Missouri teen saved from drowning by swimmers at Table Rock Lake has ‘fighting chance’

A Hollister, Missouri, teen was rescued from drowning at Table Rock Lake by other swimmers at Moonshine Beach, officials said. The boy was seriously injured. Photo from Recreation.gov.

A Missouri teen who nearly drowned in Table Rock Lake was “miraculously” rescued by other swimmers and firefighters, officials said.

The 15-year-old boy from Hollister was swimming around buoys at Moonshine Beach, a popular swimming area at the lake, when he got fatigued and sank below the surface Tuesday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

As firefighters rushed to the swimming area, they learned others had found the boy and brought him to the surface, according to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District.

A Branson firefighter ran into the water and brought him to shore, officials said.

The boy regained a pulse after 15 minutes of first responders caring for him, and he was flown to a local hospital, officials said. He was in critical condition.

The boy “has a fighting chance,” officials said.

“Sometimes the average citizen can have the highest impact on survival,” the Western Taney County Fire Protection District said on Tuesday. “Without those individuals tonight this may have had a different ending.”