Missouri

Heavy rains cause Missouri rivers to rise, leaving roads and streets under water

The Associated Press

The Jim Piburn Ball Field in Excelsior Springs was completely flooded Friday, June 25, 2021, after storms passed through Thursday night. More storms are expected Friday. Workers attempted to clean up the dugouts.
The Jim Piburn Ball Field in Excelsior Springs was completely flooded Friday, June 25, 2021, after storms passed through Thursday night. More storms are expected Friday. Workers attempted to clean up the dugouts. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com
ST. LOUIS

Missouri’s rivers are rising, and with heavy rain possible through most of the week, parts of the state are under flood warnings and flash flood watches.

Minor flooding was already happening Monday at several points on the Missouri River. Damage was minimal, though several roads and streets were under water.

The Mississippi River was nearing technical flood stage from St. Louis south through Cape Girardeau, with crests expected early this week. Right now, only minor flooding is forecast.

The rising rivers followed heavy weekend rains — some areas got up to 10 inches of rain. One person died and two others were rescued Saturday when their vehicle became stuck in floodwaters in Clinton County.

Forecasts call for occasional storms through at least Thursday in much of the state.

  Comments  

Missouri

St. Louis man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed man

June 28, 2021 4:12 PM

Missouri

Police identify victims in weekend homicides in Kansas City

June 28, 2021 4:12 PM

Missouri

1 killed, 2 wounded in St. Louis neighborhood shooting

June 28, 2021 4:10 PM

Missouri

2 dead after SUV strikes St. Louis County apartment building

June 28, 2021 4:10 PM

Missouri

Heavy rains cause Missouri rivers to rise

June 28, 2021 4:10 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service