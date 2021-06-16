Missouri

Five hurt Tuesday after a boat explosion near Sunrise Beach at the Lake of the Ozarks

The Associated Press

This Google Maps Street View of the Lake of the Ozarks is from 2018. Google Maps
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo.

Five people from Nebraska were seriously injured when a boat exploded Tuesday at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the explosion happened near Sunrise Beach. The boat was docked when a mechanical failure caused a fuel-related fire, the patrol said.

James and Kari Hohenstein, Brad Vanwinkle and two children aged 12 and 16 were seriously injured. The 16-year-old and Vanwinkle were flow to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment, while the three others were taken to a nearby hospital.

A 2-year-old was taken by private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.

The people on the boat are from Gretna and Elkhorn, Nebraska.

