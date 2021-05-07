55 dogs rescued from ‘bad situation’ taken in by Kansas City animal shelter

Kansas City’s Wayside Waifs took in 55 dogs from an overcrowded shelter in Mobile, Alabama. Wayside Waifs

Dozens of dogs will be available for adoption after a Kansas City animal shelter rescued 55 from a crowded shelter in Alabama.

Kansas City’s Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport posted pictures of the dogs’ arrival on Thursday from what they called a “bad situation.” A mobile rescue unit from Wayside Waifs was at the airport to help bring the dogs to its shelter, photos show.

The Kansas City animal rescue was contacted by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for the emergency shelter, it wrote on Facebook.

Geoff Hall, president of Wayside Waifs, said spay-and-neutering issues in some areas have led to an increase in unwanted litters.

“These are animals that were surrendered to the Mobile, Alabama SPCA, and they just have too many of them, and so we’re happy to be able to bring them here and find them wonderful homes,” Hall told KMBC.

Wayside Waifs said the dogs are receiving plenty of love in their “clean kennels with comfy beds and lots of toys.”

“They will be medically evaluated, behavior tested, and receive lots of love until they are ready for adoption,” the animal shelter wrote on Facebook.

Robin Rowland, tvice president of Donor Relations & Communications at Wayside Waifs, said it’s “pretty unique” to receive 55 dogs at once, according to WDAF.

Of the 55 dogs, one quickly found a home. KMBC reported the pilot adopted one of the dogs after he fell in love with it on the plane.

To view the dogs that are available for adoption, visit waysidewaifs.org.