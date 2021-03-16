21-year-old tied to man’s wrist on air mattress drowns in Missouri creek, sheriff says

Bradley Dill drowned on Weaubleau Creek near Collins, Missouri, after floating on an air mattress while tied to another man, the St. Clair County sheriff says. Screengrab from Google.

A 21-year-old drowned after floating down a Missouri creek on an air mattress, officials say.

Bradley Dill and a friend were tied together by the wrists Monday evening and floated atop the makeshift raft down the Weaubleau Creek near Collins, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Dill had suggested seeing rapids near a bridge, officials say. When they reached the rapids, the air mattress slipped from underneath Dill and he fell into the water, officials say.

Then Dill’s friend pulled him through the heavy current and reached the creek bank. First responders performed CPR on Dill, who was unresponsive, and a helicopter flew to the area, officials say.

However, Dill was pronounced dead while being taken to the helicopter’s landing zone, officials say.