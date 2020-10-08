Endangered person advisory canceled after missing Missouri girl, 12, found safe

Update: Later Thursday morning, the Missouri Highway Patrol canceled the endangered person advisory issued for 12-year-old Jade Elizabeth Jones from Waynesville. She has been found safe.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 12-year-old girl from Waynesville, according to a release Thursday morning.

The Waynesville Police Department asked for the statewide advisory after Jade Elizabeth Jones left her home Wednesday night and hasn’t been found. She may be with a unknown man, whose age also was unknown, according to the advisory.

Jones was described as white, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and braces on the bottom row of her teeth. She was possibly wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a “Wildcat” logo, blue jeans and black and white Vans slide-on shoes.

Some time after 9 p.m. she left home in the 100 block of Lyle Curtis St. in Waynesville, which is about a 3 1/2-hour drive southeast of Kansas City near Fort Leonard Wood.

Anyone with information about her disappearance or the identity of the unknown male is asked to call 911 or call the Waynessville Police Department at 573-774-2198.

