Five-story, 476-foot long water slide coming to Missouri’s Oceans of Fun next year

Riptide Raceway is four-lane mat racing slide recently announced by Oceans of Fun. The slide will be the longest mat racing slide in the Midwest, the company says.

Racers, to your marks — atop a new five-story water slide coming to Missouri next year!

Oceans of Fun in Kansas City unveiled its plans for Riptide Raceway on Thursday. The water slide, a four-lane mat racing slide, sits five stories above the ground and carries racers on foam mats 476 feet through tubular twists and turns before dumping them out on one final straight-away, the company said in a statement

Oceans of Fun says it will be “the longest mat racing water slide in the Midwest.”

“We’re constantly looking for new ways to delight our guests, whether it’s an event like the international street festival Grand Carnivale that debuted this summer, to great new dining venues, and now this exciting water park attraction,” Worlds of Fun Vice President Tony Carovillano said in a statement. “Our collection of rides, slides, and immersive events provides a complete lineup of family entertainment that’s unmatched in the region.”

The slide, designed by WhiteWater, will be the first “thrill attraction” added to the park since 2013 and construction is slated to begin after the park closes for the season on Sept. 2.

But as the park welcomes a new slide into its fold, it bids farewell to Diamond Head, one of Oceans of Fun’s original slides.

“[Diamond Head] was an original slide that debuted with the park in 1982,” public relations manager Chris Foshee said, according to WDAF.