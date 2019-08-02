Stan Herzog, St. Joseph businessman and GOP donor, dies at the age of 70

Stan Herzog Courtesy of Herzog Contracting Corp.

Stan Herzog, a prominent St. Joseph businessman and GOP donor, died Friday, according to a statement from Herzog company officials.

Herzog was the president of Herzog Enterprises and chairman and CEO of Herzog Contracting Corp. The 70-year-old spent his final days with his family and friends by his side, the company’s statement said.

Under Herzog’s leadership, the company became “one of the largest” private contractors in the country to provide construction, operations and maintenance services for railroads and transit clients, the statement continued. Herzog was the company’s longest serving employee and majority shareholder.

The company was founded by Herzog’s father, William E. Herzog, in 1969. Herzog started as a foreman on asphalt paving projects and was later promoted to project superintendent, working on heavy highway and railroad construction projects throughout the country.

“The entire Herzog family mourns this loss. Stan’s impact on Herzog, its employees, and the industry will forever be felt,” the Herzog company said in a statement. “He was a very generous, kind, Christian man who made a lasting impression on our community. Stan relished every opportunity he had to spend time outdoors hunting, fishing or golfing with friends and family.”

Herzog was a major Republican campaign contributor who gave Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign $650,000 in 2016.

Last year, he was hospitalized after a choking incident at a Washington D.C. steakhouse.