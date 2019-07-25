Union Pacific train derails 70 cars in north-central Missouri

Union Pacific train derails near Mercer, Mo. A southbound Union Pacific train derailed nearly 70 cars early Thursday, July 25, 2019 near Mercer in north-central Missouri close to the Iowa border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A southbound Union Pacific train derailed nearly 70 cars early Thursday, July 25, 2019 near Mercer in north-central Missouri close to the Iowa border.

A southbound Union Pacific train derailed early Thursday in north-central Missouri, sending 70 cars off the track.

According to Kristen South, a Union Pacific spokesperson, the derailment happened around 7:30 a.m. near U.S. 65 and Destiny Loop near Mercer, Missouri.

No one was injured, and South said no hazardous material were involved.

The wreckage was captured on video by Jerry Girdner, who said in a Facebook post that the train cars appeared to be carrying sand.

Union Pacific said it is investigating the cause of the derailment and is expected to provide its findings to the Federal Railroad Administration.