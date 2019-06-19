Yee-haw? McDonald’s UK rolls out ‘Kansas City Stack’ burger. Kansas City is confused.

Tracing the trail of BBQ to Kansas City From the Carolinas to KC, The Star's food editor Jill Silva talks America's various styles of barbecue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From the Carolinas to KC, The Star's food editor Jill Silva talks America's various styles of barbecue.

Ah, yes. The iconic Kansas City “Yee-Haw!”

McDonald’s UK unveiled the ‘Kansas City Stack’ burger on Twitter yesterday, and locals think the restaurant couldn’t be further off-base.

“Yee-haw!” the tweet said, with a picture of the burger that looks to be a double-patty bacon cheeseburger with a “smokey steakhouse sauce.”

Locals were quick to point out that “yee-haw” isn’t really part of Kansas City vernacular — and that the “Kansas City Stack” has very little Kansas City about it.

“Next time maybe call someone who’s been to Kansas City,” one user wrote.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James even tweeted to set the fast food restaurant straight.

The burger will be available until June 25th, but not in the U.S.

McDonald’s UK apologized that the burger wouldn’t be available in America, but if the Twitter responses are any indication, Kansas City isn’t too heartbroken.

