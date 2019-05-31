Missouri

57-year-old Montana man found dead in Truman Lake, highway patrol says

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating a drowning at Truman Lake Thursday night after the body of a 57-year-old Montana man was found.

According to an online incident report from the highway patrol, the man, identified as Lane M. Panasuk of Butte, Montana, found in the Tebo arm of Truman Lake in Henry County.

Panasuk was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m. by the county coroner.

It’s unclear why he was in the water, the report noted.

Several roads around the lake are closed due to flooding, the county’s emergency management office posted on Facebook Thursday.

