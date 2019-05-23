Jefferson City mayor orders curfew for areas impacted by tornado

Listen to 911 calls after tornado ripped Jefferson City, Mo. A tornado ripped through Jefferson City before midnight Wednesday, and then the 911 calls started to pour in with numerous reports of injuries. Thanks to early warnings, no deaths were reported Thursday a.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tornado ripped through Jefferson City before midnight Wednesday, and then the 911 calls started to pour in with numerous reports of injuries. Thanks to early warnings, no deaths were reported Thursday a.m.

The day after a strong tornado tore through Jefferson City, damaging homes and businesses and injuring 25 people, the mayor signed an emergency proclamation, ordering a curfew in some areas impacted by the storm.

The curfew time is set from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Thursday night, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

The area under curfew will be bounded on the east by Lafayette Street, on the south by Stadium Boulevard, on the west by Madison Street and on the north by the Missouri River, as shown by a map provided by police.

All individuals, except for those providing “designated, essential services” such as police and the fire department, are required to stay off the streets and out of public places within the designated area during the curfew time, according to the proclamation signed earlier Thursday by Mayor Carrie Tergin.

It said the police chief may continue the curfew for subsequent nights as needed or reduce the curfew area.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said the tornado reached a maximum damage rating of EF-3, based on initial information gathered by survey teams on Thursday. The weather service said the tornado moved into Jefferson City at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and remained on the ground for several minutes before moving out of the city, the weather service said.

