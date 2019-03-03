Missouri

Video: Flames from natural gas pipeline rupture light up sky near Mexico, Mo.

A huge fire from a ruptured natural gas pipeline lit up the sky near Mexico, Mo., early Sunday, a video from the Audrain County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office shows.

The fire was reported early Sunday about 1 mile north of Mexico, Mo. No one was killed or seriously injured in the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

The video, taken by a member of the sheriff’s office, shows the blaze from a distance.

Once the supply to the pipeline was cut, it took about 40 minutes for the fire to burn the remaining gas and extinguish itself, the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement on its Facebook page.

Missouri 15 remained closed in the area while the highway was repaired and utility crews replaced several poles and lines.

The Audrain County 911 system was inundated with calls for about an hour after the fire erupted, according to the sheriff’s office.

