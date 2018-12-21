Mom was driving her kids to North Carolina when she was shot on I-70 in Missouri

A woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving with her children to North Carolina when she was shot and killed, crashing the car on the side of Interstate 70 in Missouri, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports.
Melissa Peskey’s two children, 5 and 11, were in the car with her when she was shot, according to ABC11, but neither was hurt.
“At approximately 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2018, troopers responded to a traffic crash on Interstate 70, near the 96-mile marker, in Cooper County. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 40-year-old Melissa A. Peskey, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, deceased in the driver’s seat,” the Missouri Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The Highway Patrol said Peskey, 40, died from the gunshot wound, which came from outside the SUV.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The patrol tweeted this week asking for the public’s help figuring out what happened. “Someone knows something,” it said on Twitter.
Peskey’s husband, Ryan, told Sioux Falls television station KELO that he was “a person of interest, because he didn’t pick up the phone right away when authorities called.”
He told the station that his two children were in the care of social services in Missouri this week, according to KELO. The station said, “Ryan also told us he will be in Missouri Wednesday for a hearing to bring his kids and his wife’s body back home.”
As of Wednesday, the Highway Patrol told the Columbia Daily Tribune, no one had been arrested in the case.
Peskey worked as a Realtor, and her husband is a massage therapist and member of the South Dakota National Guard, KELO reports.
A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family notes Ryan Peskey returned from a deployment to Afghanistan in November. The fundraiser had brought in more than $10,000 by Friday morning.
Comments