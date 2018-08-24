The one-vehicle fatal crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on S.W. 1871st Road, about a half mile north of S.W. 800th Road in rural Johnson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The one-vehicle fatal crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on S.W. 1871st Road, about a half mile north of S.W. 800th Road in rural Johnson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Google Maps
The one-vehicle fatal crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, on S.W. 1871st Road, about a half mile north of S.W. 800th Road in rural Johnson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Google Maps

Missouri

57-year-old man dead after Johnson County, Mo., crash

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

August 24, 2018 04:50 PM

A 57-year-old man died late Thursday night after a one-vehicle crash in rural Johnson County, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The man was identified by the highway patrol as Rodney A. Snell, of La Tour.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Southwest 1871st Road, about a half mile north of Southwest 800th Road.

The report said Snell, driving south in a 1999 Chevrolet, went on and off the left side of the roadway two times and started skidding and sliding. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and then hit a fence, the report said.

Snell was pronounced dead at the scene.

  Comments  