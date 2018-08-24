57-year-old man dead after Johnson County, Mo., crash

A 57-year-old man died late Thursday night after a one-vehicle crash in rural Johnson County, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The man was identified by the highway patrol as Rodney A. Snell, of La Tour.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Southwest 1871st Road, about a half mile north of Southwest 800th Road.
The report said Snell, driving south in a 1999 Chevrolet, went on and off the left side of the roadway two times and started skidding and sliding. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and then hit a fence, the report said.
Snell was pronounced dead at the scene.
