Spotted at a Missouri fair: Uncle Sam manning a ‘shooting gallery’ of GOP opponents

A GOP “shooting gallery” manned by an Uncle Sam at the Holden, Mo., Street Fair has some people concerned.
“The Johnson County GOP thinks having a Shooting Gallery with pictures of political opponents is a good thing,” Raymond James noted derisively on Facebook.
James posted a picture of a man dressed as Uncle Sam standing by an easel that appears to have two toy guns and photos of Democrats.
Comments ranged from “disturbing” to “What the hell are they thinking?”
One person noted that “Uncle Sam” is a regular outside the Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.
James also noted a booth selling Confederate flags at the Holden Street Fair, which continues through Saturday in Johnson County, Mo. Holden’s population is around 2,200.
