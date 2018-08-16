Get your ‘glamping’ tents here: 64-unit campsite set to open next year in Missouri

The same man who brought the Missouri Ozarks “America’s Best Aquarium” and is working toward opening a lodge overlooking a 200-foot deep sinkhole he calls “The Cathedral of Nature” recently announced his latest project: a new luxury 64-unit campground next to Table Rock Lake for people who want to enjoy the outdoors with the comforts of home.
Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge, is calling it “Camp Long Creek,” according to a news release, and it’s set to be located adjacent to Long Creek Marina, a few miles from the Missouri-Arkansas state line.
The campground will feature “one-of-a-kind” lodging options “outfitted with contemporary rustic décor,” including shepherd’s huts, luxury “glamping” tents, couples and family cottages, the news release said.
The “glamping” tents, according to the Big Cedar Lodge website, come with “a King canopy bed, crowned by a chandelier,” a table and chairs, a small refrigerator and coffee maker and a private bathroom with a shower.
“Our goal is to create a special place that invites everyone to disconnect from life’s stresses and connect with each other and the outdoors,” Morris said in a statement. “Countless families will create lifelong memories here around the warmth of a campfire and the stillness of the lake in the morning.”
The new campground is also expected to have an outdoor pool, beach access, boat rentals, fishing and hiking and other “special touches,” Morris said — including a s’mores kit for guests.
Camp Long Creek is set to open in May 2019, the news release said.
It’s described as adding “an entirely new dimension” to Big Cedar Lodge, which Morris purchased in 1987 about 10 miles south of Branson.
Anyone interested in making reservations at Camp Long Creek is asked to call 1-800-445-5132.
