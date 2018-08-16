Missouri man gave a child an STD, court records say. He’s accused of sexual assault

Authorities in southwest Missouri arrested a 41-year-old man this week after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child and giving her a sexually transmitted disease.
Court records from the Greene County Circuit Clerk’s Office identify the man as Robert F. Stafford of Springfield.
Stafford is charged with enticement of a child, first-degree statutory rape and four counts of statutory sodomy. He was booked into the county jail Tuesday, according to the jail log.
The investigation into allegations against Stafford started earlier this month.
Court records say the Greene County Children’s Division contacted deputies in reference to a report of a past sexual assault involving a child.
In an interview, the child told authorities she was “forced to perform multiple sexual acts” with Stafford in June and July, court records said.
She described one time when she tried hiding in a closet from Stafford. Court records said he allegedly tried to entice her out by calling her names, including “babe,” while he stood in the room naked.
Authorities also interviewed a witness who told them he saw Stafford “raping” the girl in a bathroom, court records said.
As part of the investigation, the girl was tested for sexually transmitted diseases, and court records said it came back positive for chlamydia.
Citing the Children’s Advocacy Center, authorities noted chlamydia “can only be contracted through sexual intercourse and chlamydia is diagnostic of sexual abuse in prepubertal children.”
Stafford remains in the jail with bail set at $100,000.
An attorney has not been listed in his case.
A court date has not yet been scheduled.
Court documents obtained by the Springfield News-Leader indicated Stafford has previously been accused of physically abusing another child.
