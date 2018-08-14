Man ‘got out and started dancing’ during traffic stop, Missouri cops say. He faces DWI

When police put on their lights and pulled over a speeding vehicle in downtown Joplin, Missouri, it stopped, just as expected.
But instead of remaining seated, police say the driver got out and danced.
The jig was up when he was arrested.
The Joplin Police Department shared details of the stop in a Facebook post Aug. 9.
Police said they received a call before 4 p.m. Aug. 8 about a car allegedly speeding on Main Street and running red lights.
An officer caught up to the driver and initiated a traffic stop at Fifth and Main streets, police said. The car stopped in the middle of the road, but it didn’t end there. Police said in the post a male driver “turned his radio up very loud and got out and started dancing in the center of the roadway.”
He ignored the officer’s commands, police said.
In a reply to a user wondering on Facebook whether or not the driver was attempting the “Kiki challenge,” police say they weren’t able to make out the song playing from the speakers but advised against anyone thinking of trying it.
The driver, who was later identified as William R. Matteson, was arrested without incident.
Matteson, 24, of Webb City, has been charged in municipal court with driving while intoxicated and careless driving, according to online court records.
Police said his blood alcohol content level was .10.
He’s scheduled to appear in court Oct. 16.
“Driving while impaired is no laughing matter and we are fortunate that no crashes were caused, and the male was located,” Joplin police said on Facebook. “We appreciate citizens calling such behaviors in so that we can act on their information.”
Comments