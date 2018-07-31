Ex-Missouri cop sexually assaulted a child over ‘several years,’ authorities allege

A former cop in central Missouri has been accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to court records obtained by The Kansas City Star.
John Rollins, a 34-year-old man who was described in court records as an ex-Moniteau County law enforcement officer, is charged with first-degree sodomy.
Rollins denied the allegations in an interview with investigators.
The Moniteau County prosecuting attorney filed the charge July 26 after an investigation by the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team.
It started earlier in July when the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office received a report that sexual abuse involving a former officer and child had been going on “over the past several years,” court records said.
In an interview, the girl — now a teenager — told investigators Rollins had sexual contact with her multiple times in Moniteau and Cole counties from ages 5 to 13. The exact locations were redacted in the court records.
She said Rollins performed oral sex on her “almost daily,” according to court records. She also said he tried to have sex with her once and made her give him oral sex in one instance, court records said.
The girl described one incident when Rollins allegedly carried her into his room, laid her down on her stomach and removed her pants when she was “either 12 or 13.” She told investigators she tried to cover herself with her hands, but he “put her wrists to the side,” court records said. After the sexual encounter, the girl said she “sat on the bed and cried and John left the room,” court records said.
Rollins met investigators in an interview on July 23 at the Howard County Sheriff’s Office. He told them he had “a close relationship” with the girl and that they “told each other everything,” court records said.
He said he never had sexual contact with her.
When investigators disclosed to him specific allegations, Rollins said he didn’t remember those incidents or “didn’t believe he ever did that,” court records said. He also allegedly said he “did have times where he would do things and not remember doing them” but did not elaborate.
Rollins was booked into the Moniteau County jail on July 26 and bail was set at $250,000, according to online court records.
A defense attorney has filed a motion to reduce bond on Rollins’ behalf.
A court date has not yet been scheduled.
Aside from Moniteau County, Rollins also used to work as a part-time officer for the New Franklin Police Department, police told KRCG. The chief, Mike Wise, told the television station he fired Rollins after hearing of the allegations.
