Experts, including a former U.S. inspector general, insists crucial changes to duck boats need to come now to prevent more tragedies like the one that took 17 lives last week on Table Rock Lake.
Missouri

Attorneys with history of litigating duck boat death cases to make announcement in KC Monday

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

July 29, 2018 09:17 PM

Attorneys with a history of suing duck boat operators in wrongful death cases have called a press conference in Kansas City Monday to make an announcement related to the recent tragedy in Branson.

Philadelphia attorney Robert Mongeluzzi and his team of lawyers plan to meet with reporters at the Hotel Ambassador downtown.

Mongeluzzi’s cases against duck boats include a wrongful death suit against Ride the Ducks after two passengers were killed in a 2010 incident on the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

He has been speaking out about his concerns with duck boats this past week after 17 people, including five children, drowned in Table Rock Lake near Branson July 19 after a Ride the Ducks boat was overwhelmed by storm-driven waves and sank.

Details on Monday’s planned announcement were not immediately Sunday night.

