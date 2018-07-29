Attorneys with history of litigating duck boat death cases to make announcement in KC Monday

Attorneys with a history of suing duck boat operators in wrongful death cases have called a press conference in Kansas City Monday to make an announcement related to the recent tragedy in Branson.

Philadelphia attorney Robert Mongeluzzi and his team of lawyers plan to meet with reporters at the Hotel Ambassador downtown.

Mongeluzzi’s cases against duck boats include a wrongful death suit against Ride the Ducks after two passengers were killed in a 2010 incident on the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

He has been speaking out about his concerns with duck boats this past week after 17 people, including five children, drowned in Table Rock Lake near Branson July 19 after a Ride the Ducks boat was overwhelmed by storm-driven waves and sank.

SIGN UP

Details on Monday’s planned announcement were not immediately Sunday night.