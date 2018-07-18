Driver pulls in front of man fleeing cops in Missouri, video shows. Police are thankful

An anonymous driver from another state helped cops in southern Missouri nab a wanted man who took off running from a traffic stop — and it was all captured on video.
The Mountain View Police Department uploaded two videos to its Facebook page following the arrest Saturday.
The first video, from a dashboard camera, shows a car pulled over on the shoulder of U.S. 60. A man gets out of the passenger side and runs away. Two officers chase after him.
Then a car dives over from the left lane onto the shoulder. It appears to stop in front of the running man, cutting off his path.
A second video released by police shows the point of view of one of the officers apprehending the man.
A black car is stopped several feet in front of the man, who — at some point — fell down on the shoulder.
The officer catches up to the man, points his stun gun, and the suspect puts his arms out and lies down on the shoulder, ending the pursuit.
The car in front of them, described by police as a black vehicle with North Carolina license plates, doesn’t stick around to see what happens next.
Instead, it takes off and is long gone once police place the man in handcuffs.
Police weren’t able to identify the mysterious driver, but they issued a statement to show their gratitude.
“The Mountain View Police Department would like to say thank you to a North Carolina driver in a black vehicle who helped apprehend a wanted felon with no bond warrants who fled on foot during a traffic stop,” police said in a statement.
It went on to identify the man they were pursuing as Ronnie Blake, 36, of Winona.
“The Black Car stayed roadside until (Sgt. Pauly) had Blake in custody,” the statement continued. “The car then drove off before officers could thank them.”
Online court records show Blake had warrants out for his arrest after he was charged in June with driving while revoked or suspended and resisting arrest.
After he was arrested Saturday, police allege Blake had on him “a controlled substance” and a syringe “which officers believed to be an opioid substance,” police said.
Police later told KY3 they found Blake had multiple syringes and methamphetamine.
Blake remained in the Howell County jail Wednesday, according to jail staff.
