Woman found seriously injured in street. She was attacked with ax, Missouri cops say

A woman was seriously injured and her husband was taken into custody in northeast Missouri after police say he struck her with what appeared to be an ax.
Police in Kirksville were called to a residential area less than a mile from the Truman State University campus late Friday regarding a "female that had been seriously assaulted with a weapon by her husband," a news release said.
Officers found the woman in the street with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Citing reports, the Kirksville Daily Express said first responders saw "a large amount of blood" at the scene.
Police believe the weapon used was an ax, according to KTVO.
The woman was flown to a hospital in Columbia, where she remained in critical condition, the Kirksville Daily Express reported.
Police said "with the help of witnesses," they arrested a man identified as the woman's husband, Alidor Masingo.
Masingo, 35, was taken to the Adair County Detention Center, and charges are pending, police said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Adair County Sheriff's Office and Truman Department of Public Safety helped in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945, central dispatch at 660-665-5621, the Adair County Sheriff's Office at 660-665-4600 or submit tips anonymously at 660-627-2878.
Comments