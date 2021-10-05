Kansas

Homeowner shot at while confronting people trying to break into car, Kansas police say

Someone in this truck shot at a homeowner who confronted them during a vehicle break in, police say.
Someone in this truck shot at a homeowner who confronted them during a vehicle break in, police say. Overland Park Police Department

Shots rang out shortly after an alert Kansas homeowner noticed someone trying to get into his vehicle, police say.

When the man went outside to confront the people trying to break in, they “immediately fired several shots at the homeowner,” the Overland Park Police Department said Tuesday on Facebook. The incident occurred in the 12900 block of Carter Street.

Several rounds were shot into the home, police said, though nobody was hit.

As the unidentified suspects fled in a pickup truck, police say, the homeowner followed them “for a short distance.” He stopped following them when someone in the truck fired more rounds near the intersection of W 135th Street and U.S. 69 highway.

The truck, described as silver or light-colored, was last known to be heading north on U.S. 69, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Overland Park Police Department 913-344-8750.

