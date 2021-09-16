Kansas

Kansas State Fair officials judging a student’s 4-H entry discover an invasive insect

The Associated Press

A spotted lanternfly with its wings spread.
A spotted lanternfly with its wings spread. Maryland Department of Agriculture
HUTCHINSON, Kan.

Kansas State Fair officials judging the 4-H entomology entries last week discovered an invasive insect that prompted quarantines elsewhere.

Fair Board member Gregg Hadley the student who caught the bug didn’t know it had prompted quarantines in at least 45 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to try to stop its spread.

Hadley, who is Director for Extension at Kansas State’s Research and Extension said it’s not clear how the invasive bug make it to Kansas but it may have hitched a ride on a camper.

The insect that was first found in Pennsylvania about 10 years ago feeds on some 70 different plant species and can cause plants to die by depositing excretions on them that can grow mold and block photosynthesis.

One of the fair’s entomology judges was familiar with the insect and a requirement that it be reported to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Federal officials are expected to try and learn how the insect reached Kansas.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Kansas

Judge: Kansas must pay $1.42M to voting rights attorneys

September 16, 2021 10:22 AM

News

Kansas schools see increasing number of COVID-19 outbreaks

September 16, 2021 10:22 AM

Kansas

7-year-old Arizona girl killed in head-on crash in Kansas

September 16, 2021 10:19 AM

Kansas

17-year-old driver dies after Nebraska traffic accident

September 16, 2021 10:19 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service