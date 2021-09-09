Kansas

7-year-old waiting for school bus is hit by car and hospitalized, Kansas police say

A student was hit while crossing at a bus stop, Kansas officials said.
A 7-year-old Kansas boy is hospitalized after he was struck by another car at a bus stop before school, officials said.

The principal of Frank V. Bergman Elementary School in Manhattan confirmed the incident in a note to parents posted on Facebook.

“This morning one of our students was hit by a car while waiting at the bus stop,” principal Steve Koch said Wednesday. “The child was transported to the hospital for treatment ... Our thoughts are with this student today.”

Officers were called to the crash at about 8:03 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Riley County Police Department activity log. When they arrived, they found that the student was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 78-year-old man.

The boy was crossing the road when he was hit, police said.

Following the crash, the boy was taken by ambulance to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan before he was flown to Stormont Vail in Topeka for “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

