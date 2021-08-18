Former Kansas high school trainer sentenced for sending student obscene photos, texts

A former high school athletic trainer in Junction City has been sentenced to two months in a county jail and three years’ probation for sending obscene photos and text messages to an underage student.

Brandon Martino, 30, was sentenced Monday in a Geary County courtroom after pleading no contest last month to a single count of sexual exploitation of a child, television station KSNT reported.

Martino’s license to serve as an athletic trainer was suspended in July by a state licensing board after an investigation found he had sent sexually explicit text messages and nude images of himself to the student. Martino was suspended from his Junction City High School job following his arrest in January.

As part of his sentence, Martino was ordered to have no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with any girl under the age of 18 while he’s on probation. He also must register as a sex offender for 25 years.