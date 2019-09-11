Kansas
Fisherman finds body floating in Miami County lake; vehicle to be removed from water
A man’s body was pulled from Hillsdale Lake in Miami County Wednesday morning, according to the local sheriff’s office.
Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were called to the lake about 9:45 a.m. after a fisherman reported seeking a body floating in the lake.
Deputies were joined by fire department personnel from south Johnson County. The body was pulled to shore at the Marysville boat ramp.
Divers also found a vehicle underwater near the boat ramp. Crews were removing the vehicle from the water Wednesday morning.
Identification of the body was underway, the sheriff’s office said. No other details were immediately available.
