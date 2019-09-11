Fisherman finds body floating in Miami County lake; vehicle to be removed from water

How to escape from a sinking car Researchers studying death by drowning in vehicles filmed a car sinking into water to help demonstrate how to escape. This video uses footage from Gordon Giesbrecht; University of Manitoba. Police suspect Toni Anderson accidentally drove into the Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Researchers studying death by drowning in vehicles filmed a car sinking into water to help demonstrate how to escape. This video uses footage from Gordon Giesbrecht; University of Manitoba. Police suspect Toni Anderson accidentally drove into the

A man’s body was pulled from Hillsdale Lake in Miami County Wednesday morning, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were called to the lake about 9:45 a.m. after a fisherman reported seeking a body floating in the lake.

Deputies were joined by fire department personnel from south Johnson County. The body was pulled to shore at the Marysville boat ramp.

Divers also found a vehicle underwater near the boat ramp. Crews were removing the vehicle from the water Wednesday morning.

Identification of the body was underway, the sheriff’s office said. No other details were immediately available.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star received a news release Wednesday morning from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. This story is based on that report, pending further information.