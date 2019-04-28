Washburn football player from Lee’s Summit fatally shot; Giants draft pick injured

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A shooting at an off-campus party killed a Washburn University football player from Lee’s Summit and injured a recent New York Giants draft pick, the university announced Sunday morning.

Dwane Simmons, a junior mass media major from Lee’s Summit, died in the shooting that also injured Corey Ballentine, a senior from Topeka, the university said in a statement Sunday.

“Dwane is one of the most energetic and well-liked players I have ever coached at Washburn,” said head coach Craig Schurig, who called the news “heartbreaking.”

“Dwane’s infectious smile and love for football and his teammates was truly inspirational. Our prayers of healing go out to his family, his parents Navarro and Yasmine Simmons and Chaquilla Williams.”

The other victim in the shooting, Ballentine, is expected to make a full recovery, university president Jerry Farley said in a letter to the Washburn campus community.

The New York Giants drafted Ballentine, a defensive back, with the 180th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act,” Farley said. “Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of the Washburn University. This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”