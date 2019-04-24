24-year-old Valley Falls teacher killed in two-vehicle crash on Kansas 4

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Kansas woman who was a teacher at Valley Falls USD No. 338 died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, the district’s superintendent said.

She was identified by the Kansas Highway Patrol as Hannah N. Lager, a 24-year-old from Atchison.

Lager was in her first year of teaching Spanish to middle school and high school students at the Valley Falls school district, according to Superintendent Volora Hanzlicek, who said Lager “was a great teacher and will be missed by all.”

A note was sent to parents in the district following news of the fatal crash, she said.

According to an online crash log from the highway patrol, the collision happened about 7:35 a.m. on Kansas 4, two miles north of Valley Falls in Jefferson County.

Lager, driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, was heading south on the highway when she tried to pass a semi truck, which was also traveling south and trying to merge into her lane, the highway patrol said. It said Lager made an attempt to pass the truck in the opposing northbound lane but overcorrected, lost control and began skidding.

The truck collided with the car on the passenger side.

Both vehicles came to a rest partially on the shoulder and northbound lane of the highway.

Lager was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

The driver of the semi, identified as Warren E. Hollis, 75, of Valley Falls, was taken to a hospital with a possible injury.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the highway patrol indicated.