KU professor told student to ‘learn English,’ reports say. He’s suspended from class

An engineering professor at the University of Kansas has been suspended from teaching a class after he reportedly told a student who was using a translator to “learn English,” according to the Lawrence Journal-World.
The professor, Gary Minden, told the Journal-World and the The University Daily Kansan he made the comment recently at the start of class after he saw a student using a translator on their cellphone.
Minden is a professor of electrical engineering and computer science, according to the university’s website.
The course he was teaching at the time of the remark was on embedded systems, The Kansan reported. A syllabus posted online says students are prohibited from using electronic devices during the class.
Since the incident, Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, a university spokeswoman, sent the following statement to The Star: “A number of students have raised concerns about events that occurred in their engineering class. In response to these concerns, the university has assigned a different instructor to teach the course while the matter is reviewed.”
In interviews with the Journal-World and The Kansan on Thursday, Minden acknowledged the complaints.
“Everyone thinks I made a mistake. I did,” Minden told The Kansan. “On the other hand, I don’t feel I should take responsibility for students’ feelings. They each have their own lives. They each bring their own life into the classroom.”
The Star has reached out to Minden for comment.
