Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole stands to salute George H. W. Bush at capitol memorial

Before George H.W. Bush’s body leaves the nation’s capitol Wednesday, veterans of his decades-long political career lined up to pay final respects to a man who they said reminds them of a kinder, gentler time in D.C.

Bush, who died Friday at age 94, was president from 1989 to 1993. He was a familiar presence in Washington: a congressman in the late 1960s, then CIA director, envoy to China and Republican Party chairman. He was vice president from 1981 to 1989.

Former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kansas, who is 95, made the trek to say goodbye to a onetime friend and occasional political rival.

Dole was helped from his wheelchair in the rotunda to salute the fellow World War II veteran, whom he unsuccessfully challenged for the 1988 Republican presidential nomination.