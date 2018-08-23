Weapon found inside Kansas middle school was ‘unfortunate accident,’ district says

A weapon was found in a Kansas middle school Thursday night, but school officials say there was no threat and it appeared to be “an isolated situation.”
Tonganoxie USD 464 posted a statement on the matter to its Facebook page.
According to the school district, someone found the weapon inside a locker at Tonganoxie Middle School. It did not specify what the weapon was in its statement.
Police were called to investigate and found no active threat.
The school district said it appeared the incident was “an unfortunate accident.”
No students were in the building at the time, it added.
“We consider the discovery of any weapon to be very serious. The safety of our children and our community are our top priority. Thankfully, no one was in danger and all steps have been taken to secure the situation,” Superintendent Loren Feldkamp said in a statement.
