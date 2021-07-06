Kansas lawmaker becomes first Republican to challenge Kris Kobach for Attorney General

Kansas state Sen. Kellie Warren, R-Leawood, talks to reporters about COVID-19 legislation during a break in the Senate’s session in May. (AP Photo/John Hanna) AP

Kansas State Sen. Kellie Warren announced Tuesday she is running for attorney general, making her the first Republican to challenge former Secretary of State Kris Kobach in next year’s GOP primary.

In an interview with KCMO Talk Radio, Warren said it was important to have someone who can successfully defend Kansans’ rights.

“We all see that we have the Biden administration coming trying to put their policies in place in Kansas,” Warren said. “You have to have someone who fights and wins. And I’ve proven I can do that.”

Warren, 52, a first-year senator from Leawood and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, pointed to her record promoting a constitutional amendment that would allow limits on abortion rights and changes to emergency management laws.

The reformed emergency management laws limit the power of Gov. Laura Kelly and local health officials in future emergencies. A Johnson County judge has challenged the bill’s constitutionality.

Kobach entered the race in April following losing bids for governor and U.S. Senate.

He announced Tuesday he’d been endorsed by former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.

In a statement Kobach’s spokesperson, Casey Burns, attacked Warren’s legal credentials, which focus on property law.

“If there is a less relevant legal background for the Attorney General’s office than real estate law, I don’t know what it is,” Burns said. “Kansas doesn’t need a homeowner association lawyer in the Attorney General’s office, they need a fighter who will go to battle against the illegal and unconstitutional executive orders of the Biden Administration.”

The open attorney general’s seat — incumbent Republican Derek Schmidt is running for governor— is likely to attract more contenders.

No Democrat has entered the race, though KC area attorney Kristie Welder has said she is considering running.