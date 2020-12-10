Missouri GOP lawmakers call on battleground states to investigate 2020 election results

With the Nov. 3 presidential election more than a month ago, over half of Missouri’s Republican state representatives— including the incoming speaker of the House—are calling on Congress to refuse to certify six battleground states’ Electoral College votes unless they investigate their results.

Rep. Justin Hill, a Republican from Lake St. Louis, filed a non-binding resolution Thursday declaring that the Missouri House has a “lack of faith” in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin’s presidential election results.

Hill believes lawmakers of those states must call themselves into special session in order to investigate their respective results and, if necessary, appoint new members of the Electoral College.

All six states’ election results were in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Hill’s call was outlined in a letter Wednesday to outgoing House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield. He was joined by 66 other Republican lawmakers, including incoming House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold.

Haahr referred Hill’s resolution to the House Special Committee on Government Oversight, which is scheduled to hold a hearing at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Because it is a purely symbolic, with no force of law, neither the Senate nor the governor will be involved with Hill’s resolution.

“We are the Show-Me State. Let us demand other states show Missouri that fraud did NOT change the outcome,” Hill’s letter read.

This story was produced by The Missouri Independent, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy.