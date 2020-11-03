Complicated Amendment 3 asks Missouri voters to overhaul new redistricting changes

Missouri voters weighed in Tuesday on the year’s most difficult-to-parse ballot question: a proposed constitutional amendment that would overhaul the state’s redistricting process before the 2020 census reshapes legislative maps.

In 2018, 62% of voters approved the Clean Missouri initiative, an ethics reform package that provided for the appointment of a nonpartisan state demographer to redraw house and senate districts. Amendment 3 would do away with the demographer position, which was designed to prioritize partisan fairness and competitiveness.

Amendment 3 would also lower the limit on lobbying gifts from $5 to $0 and reduce campaign contributions for senate candidates by $100, but critics say these relatively minor changes are a smoke screen to get redistricting changes passed.

Proponents of the proposed amendment say the Democrats who supported a demographer wanted to boost their fortunes by diluting the voting power of rural Missourians.

Another more straightforward ballot question, Amendment 1, would impose two-term limits on the lieutenant governor and other statewide elected officials.

Amendment 3, championed by Andrew County Republican Sen. Dan Hegeman and the GOP-dominated Missouri General Assembly, would install governor-appointed house and senate commissions to redraw districts instead of the demographer.

The proposed amendment still contemplates partisan fairness and competitiveness in redrawn districts, but that would be a lower priority than in Clean Missouri.

Critics of Amendment 3 call it “Dirty Missouri” and say eliminating lobbyist gifts when the limits are already so low is a bad faith effort to make the amendment sound like sweeping ethics reform.

“That’s the smokescreen,” said Sean Soendker Nicholson, a spokesman for Clean Missouri. “That’s the tell that they’re doing something nefarious.”

But Amendment 3 supporters say there’s value in doing away with lobbyist gifts — no matter how small they may be.

“It’s going from something to nothing,” said Eric Bohl, director of public affairs and advocacy for the Missouri Farm Bureau. “Getting rid of them just creates a bright line.”

The amendment summary language on the ballot lists the redistricting changes third of three bullet points behind the provisions eliminating gifts and lowering campaign contributions to state senate candidates.

In August, Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce ruled that the Amendment 3 summary language was “insufficient and unfair” because it failed to inform voters that the measure would effectively reverse rules “Missourians overwhelmingly adopted two years ago to combat political gerrymandering.”

Joyce ordered the summary rewritten to display the redistricting changes first, but the Missouri Court of Appeals subsequently approved a considerably more limited revsion that kept the proposed redistricting changes as the last bullet point.