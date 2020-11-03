18 Kansas City-area seats are up for grabs in Missouri House and Senate races

Candidates vying for 18 contested Missouri House and Senate seats in the Kansas City area include political newcomers, military veterans, a man running for his deceased wife’s seat and a contractor who espouses anti-Semitic views.

And while Democrats may have the potential to flip a handful of GOP-held seats in the region, it won’t be enough to change the Republican majorities in the General Assembly. It could, however, prevent the GOP from having the veto-proof majorities it’s held in both houses for years.

Republicans are trying to retain their House District 34 seat in a Jackson County race that has Democrat Chris Hager running against Republican Rick Roeber for the position held by Roeber’s wife, Rebecca, from 2015 until her death in 2019.

Two of Roeber’s adult children recently went public with accusations that he physically and sexually abused them when they were young — allegations that Roeber has strongly denied. Last month, a bipartisan group of lawmakers called for him to withdraw from the race.

Roeber describes himself on his campaign website as “unapolegetically conservative,” an ordained pastor and a former chaplain. Hager, a longtime Lee’s Summit resident who works in the information technology field, is a political newcomer whose platform includes fully funding public schools and implementing Medicaid expansion.

In House District 14, Democrats are seeking to maintain control of the seat they seized in 2018 when Matt Sain upset Republican Rep. Kevin Corlew.

In March, Sain decided not to run for re-election. Democrat Ashley Aune stepped up and is facing Republican Eric Holmes.

Holmes, of Kansas City, grew up in Dallas, graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and retired from the Army in 2014 at the rank of colonel. An engineer, he currently works in operations research.

Aune, a longtime Kansas City resident, owns and operates a marketing agency and has done media work for many candidates in the past.

Senate District 7

Two-term Democratic Rep. Greg Razer faces Green Party challenger Nathan Kline in the Senate District 7 race.

Razer, who spent eight years as a staffer for former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, was elected to the Missouri House in 2016, representing the 25th District. A lifelong Missourian, he is one of a handful of openly gay legislators in the General Assembly.

Kline, a lifelong Kansas City resident, works for the city’s Planning and Development Department.

Senate District 17

The Senate District 17 race pits Democratic Sen. Lauren Arthur against Republican political newcomer Mickey Younghanz.

Arthur is a former state representative who in 2018 handily defeated Republican Rep. Kevin Corlew in a Northland special election for the seat held by Ryan Silvey. A former teacher, Arthur was the first Democrat to hold the Senate seat in more than a decade and at 30 the youngest woman to ever serve in the Missouri Senate.

Younghanz is a small business owner and local musician whose campaign site says he will fight “for small businesses, working families, and safer streets.”

House District 12

House District 12 features two candidates vying for the seat being vacated by term-limited Republican Rep. Ken Wilson.

Republican Josh Hurlbert, a Smithville alderman, is a field representative manager for U.S. Rep. Sam Graves. Hurlbert ran unsuccessfully against Wilson for the seat in 2012.

Wade Hugh Kiefer, a Democrat who was born and raised in the Northland, is a journeyman electrician and serves on the Smithville School Board.

House District 13

When Republican Rep. Vic Allred dropped out of the House District 13 race a few days after the August primary, Platte County GOP leaders scrambled to get a replacement on the ballot. They selected Sean Pouche to run against Democrat Vic Abundis.

Pouche, a U.S. Navy veteran, is a local businessman whose father once held the House seat. In 2016, Pouche ran unsuccessfully for the 14th House District.

Abundis is a Park Hill High School teacher whose political experience includes working as a constituent affairs officer on the staff of Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas.

House District 15

Democrat Maggie Nurrenbern faces controversial Republican challenger Steve West in the House District 15 seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Jon Carpenter, who is leaving because of term limits.

The district covers Gladstone and a part of Kansas City, North.

Nurrenbern is a Spanish teacher at North Kansas City High School. West, a contractor who has a foundation repair business, has been repeatedly denounced by his own party — and his own children — for espousing bigoted views.

West also ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2018. That race drew national attention when it was revealed after West won the GOP primary that he had a radio show and website promoting his views of homophobia, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and racism.

House District 16

Republican Chris Brown and Democrat James Shackelford square off for this Northland seat that is being vacated by Republican Noel Shull because of term limits.

Brown is a recently retired teacher and coach who spent 32 years in the North Kansas City School District. He and his wife own two real estate businesses.

Shackelford, a graduate student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, served more than six years traveling around the world with the United Service Organizations. He has worked at the USO of Metropolitan New York and as an actor and union member at the Actors’ Equity Association.

House District 17

House District 17 features a Democratic incumbent seeking his third term and a Republican challenger making his first run for office.

Mark Ellebracht, first elected in November 2016, is an Army veteran and lawyer from Liberty.

Republican challenger Brandt Vircks, of Liberty, is a senior learning consultant for Cerner Corp.

House District 21

Democratic Rep. Robert Sauls faces Republican Vicki Riley in the race for House District 21, which covers much of Independence.

Sauls, a former Jackson County prosecuting attorney and a public defender, was elected to his first two-year term in November 2018.

Riley, a retired teacher, ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2012 and 2016.

House District 31

Republican Rep. Dan Stacy is seeking a third term in the Missouri House as he faces Democratic challenger Rhonda R. Dolan in the 31st District race. Both are from Blue Springs.

Stacy was elected to his first two-year term in November 2016. A LegalShield Independent Associate, he also has served as a high school band director and a college music professor in Dallas and Joplin, Missouri.

Dolan is a business owner and community volunteer. Her recent endeavors include creating technology-based solutions to help companies provide life/work balance support to their employees.

House District 35

The GOP is trying to regain control of House District 35 after Democrat Keri Ingle won the seat in 2018 to succeed Republican incumbent Gary Cross of Lee’s Summit, who was leaving because of term limits.

Ingle, who is running against Republican Sean Smith, is a Licensed Master Social Worker who spent seven years with the Jackson County Children’s Division.

Smith is a local businessman and educator who describes himself as a “constitutional conservative Republican.” He ran for the seat in 2018 but lost by 75 votes in the Republican primary.