New faces, some familiar, vie for Johnson County seats in the Kansas Statehouse

A former head of the Kansas Democratic Party is trying to keep his party’s hold on a northeast Johnson County state senate seat vacated by Barbara Bollier.

Ethan Corson, D-Fairway, faces opponent Laura McConwell, a Republican and former long-time mayor of Mission. Bollier, meanwhile, is trying to become Kansas’ newest U.S senator.

An attorney who grew up in Overland Park, Corson served as executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party from August 2017 to August 2019. Before that, former President Barack Obama had appointed Corson to two senior leadership positions in the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Corson, who on Saturday tweeted that he had knocked on 1,664 doors since Labor Day, supports Medicaid expansion and focusing on education, including increasing teacher pay and restoring due process protections for teachers.

As for McConwell, she was the mayor of Mission from 2002 to 2014, and was named Kansas Mayor of the Year in 2008. Before becoming mayor, she served two years on the Mission City Council.

Afternoon Buzz Get the biggest political stories and scoops in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An attorney who grew up in the Mission area, McConwell’s priorities include education, local control for Johnson County governmental entities and focusing on infrastructure.

Senate District 10

Former Kansas City TV Meteorologist Mike Thompson hopes to win his first four-year term in Topeka.

Thompson, a Republican, is running against Democrat Lindsey Constance, a teacher and member of the Shawnee City Council.

In January, Republican precinct committee members in Senate District 10 unanimously selected Thompson to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook. Pilcher-Cook announced in late December that she was resigning so she could retire after 15 years as one of the Kansas Legislature’s most conservative members.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

A conservative Republican, Thompson supports limited government, individual liberty and free enterprise, according to his website.

Constance wants to protect funding for public schools, increase access to healthcare and expand Medicaid.

Senate District 8

After eight years as the Kansas senator for District 8, Republican Jim Denning decided not to run for re-election. In a bid to replace him, Republican James Todd faces Democrat Cindy Holscher.

Todd — who served in the Kansas House from 2013 to 2017 — has said he’s running for Senate District 8 to increase healthcare access and help those who have been affected by the coronavirus. He also said he would call for a review of the unemployment system after, due to the virus, many workers were laid off and left without benefits.

For the past two terms, Holscher has been in Topeka representing House District 16. In April 2019 she announced she would challenge Majority Leader Denning. A month later, Denning said he would not run again.

Holscher supports Medicaid expansion and fully funding public schools and has advocated for transparency in Topeka.

House District 17

One mom has spent years fighting for gun laws and the other feels people need accurate information about Covid-19.

Both are vying to represent District 17 in the Kansas House.

Democrat Jo Ella Hoye, a Lenexa stay-at-home mom, has spent more than three years volunteering for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She’s also a former senior analyst in the Johnson County Manager’s Office.

Hoye’s priorities include education, making sure all Kansans have access to health care and criminal justice reform. She supports making sure the Kansas Department of Corrections has the resources it needs to avoid a lack of staff and compromised safety.

Republican Kristine Sapp, also of Lenexa, is a Realtor, small business owner and mom of three. In early August, she wrote on Facebook that Covid-19 “opened my eyes” about how important local and state politicians are to residents’ everyday lives.

Sapp supports healthcare reform and one of her top priorities is to help the local economy rebuild at the pandemic.

Libertarian Michael Kerner is also on the ballot.

House District 78

Incumbent Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, who has represented House District 78 since 2012, wants another term. Ryckman, who owns and operates a commercial roofing company, faces challenger Kathy Meyer, D-Olathe, a teacher for more than three decades.

Meyer supports expanding Medicaid, maintaining strong educational opportunities, and protections for pre-existing conditions in healthcare.

Ryckman has been speaker of the House for the past four years. He’s against Medicaid expansion and has advocated for foster care reform. Also, according to his website, Ryckman implemented increased oversight of the state’s federal stimulus dollars.

Other races for the Kansas Statehouse include:

Kansas Senate District 23

Incumbent Republican Rob Olson faces Democrat Wendy Budetti.

Senate District 11

Republican Kellie Warren faces Democrat Joy Koesten.

Senate District 9

Republican Beverly Gossage faces Democrat Stacey Knoell.

House District 16

Democrat Linda Featherston faces Republican Rashard Young.

House District 20

Republican Jane Dirks faces Democrat Mari-Lynn Poskin.

House District 26

Incumbent Republican Adam Thomas faces Democrat Mike Shimeall.

House District 48

Incumbent Democrat Jennifer Day faces Republican Terry Frederick.

House District 49

Incumbent Republican Megan Lynn faces Democrat Katie Dixon.